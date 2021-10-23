AUS vs SA Dream11 T20 World Cup team prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Abu Dhabi Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for AUS vs SA Super 12 Match, 3:30 PM in India.

The Super-12 round of the ICC T20 World 2021 is starting from today. The first match of the Super-12 round will be played between Australia and South Africa. Both the teams are set to face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

This match between both the teams is being played in Group-1. Australia and South Africa have reached here after playing a warm-up match. However, now the main phase of the tournament has started. In such a situation, the scope of making mistakes for both teams are very less. The performance of both the teams in the warm-up match was quite average.

In such a situation, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI-

Batter (David Warner, Aaron Finch, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen)

The names of David Warner and Aaron Finch will definitely be among the batsmen who will be watching in this first match of the Super-12 round to be played between Australia and South Africa. Although the recent performances of these two have not been special. Despite this, Warner and Finch are such batsmen who can make a comeback in form anytime, especially in big tournaments.

Apart from this, South African captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie Van der Dussen, who scored a scintillating century in the warm-up match against Pakistan, can be included in this team of Dream XI.

Wicketkeeper (Quinton de Kock)

As a wicketkeeper, Quinton de Kock of South Africa should be the first choice in this match. Although de Kock has also been struggling for his form for some time now but his strong performance in international matches cannot be ignored.

All-rounder (Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis)

Glenn Maxwell can be the first choice for this match as an all-rounder. Maxwell has made a stellar performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Abu Dhabi leg of the Indian Premier League 2021.

Apart from this, the name of Marcus Stoinis comes at the top as the second all-rounders in the team. Stoinis, however, could not show anything special for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Bowler (Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood and Anrich Nortje)

The first name as a bowler for this Dream XI comes from Australia's Mitchell Starc. After Starc, Kagiso Rabada of South Africa is almost certain to be included in almost all the teams. At the same time, Josh Hazlewood can also be included in this team.

Apart from this, the inclusion of Anrich Nortje in the team of this Dream XI is believed to be certain.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up game India vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.