AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis continues red-hot form, smashes four sixes in an over against Aaron Hardie Star South Africa batter Dewald Brevis put in an exceptional performance against Australia in the first innings of the third T20I of the series. Completing his half century, Brevis stole the show with four consecutive sixes against Aaron Hardie.

Australia and South Africa continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the third and final clash. The two sides locked horns at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 16, and the game began with South Africa coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The visitors got off to a troublesome start to the game as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton departed on scores of 1 and 13, respectively. Lhuan-dre Pretorius added 24 runs on the board as well, but it was the knock of in-form Dewald Brevis that lit up the stage in Cairns.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, Brevis put in a brilliant show and took the attack right to the hosts. He came into his own in the 10th over of the game. Taking on Aaron Hardie, Brevis hit the Aussie bowler for four sixes and completed his half-century in 22 deliveries.

It is also worth noting that Brevis became the first player to score four consecutive T20I sixes against Australia in the history of the format.

South Africa post 172 runs in first innings

Speaking of the game between Australia and South Africa, Brevis’ marvellous knock helped the Proteas post a fighting total on the board in the first innings. The star batter departed after adding 53 runs in 26 deliveries, and this was followed by Tristan Stubbs scoring 25 runs in 23 deliveries, alongside Rassie van der Dussen going unbeaten on a score of 38 runs.

The Proteas managed to post a total of 172 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Australia, Nathan Ellis was the highest wicket taker with three wickets to his name. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa took two wickets each as well. Coming out to bat, the Aussies will look to put in a good show in the run chase as the series hangs in the balance.

