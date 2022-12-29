AUS vs SA: David Warner reveals his ODI World Cup plans after Australia beat Proteas in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV David Warner opens on his future plans

AUS vs SA: The Australian Cricket team on Thursday defeated the South African side in the ongoing Test series. The Aussies continued their dominance as they clinched the second Test by an innings and 182 runs. With this win, the home side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match to go. Following the Boxing Day Test, Australia's Player of the match award winner David Warner shed light on his future plans.

Warner, who faced a lean patch in the red-ball format silenced his critics with a historic double hundred in his 100th Test. Warner was asked about his future plans after the match and the left-handed opener stated that he wishes to play the 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the management wants him to.

I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup. I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if the team management do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready to quit.

Warner became the 10th person in the world to score a ton in his 100th Test and only the second player in the world to score a double hundred in his 100th Test. Following the knock, the Aussie star stated that this is his top innings. "The knock will be right up at the top for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stages like these," Warner stated.

Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and have consolidated their top spot in the WTC Points table. "Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. "We saw some crazy stuff from Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, and also a brilliant hundred by Alex Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be for us," Warner added. Australia will now face South Africa in the final Test of the series on January 4 in Sydney.

Inputs from PTI.

Latest Cricket News