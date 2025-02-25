AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs South Africa match Australia and South Africa will be up against for the top-of-the-table clash in the Champions Trophy Group B and will be keen to seal their semi-final spot before the final group stage fixture. This will be the first time Australia and South Africa are taking on each other in CT.

South Africa made a terrific start to their Champions Trophy campaign with a no-nonsense outing against Afghanistan in Karachi but will face a stern test against Australia despite the world champions being depleted with the absence of their first-choice pace trio. Australia are coming off pulling the biggest chase in ICC white-ball events and hence will be on cloud-nine coming into the contest but South Africa are a far-better rounded team and will pose a stiff challenge to Steve Smith and Co.

South Africa missed their principal ball-striker Heinrich Klaasen in the last game due to injury but it seems that the wicketkeeper-batter is still not fully fit to take part in the Tuesday game in Rawalpindi. Despite his absence, the Proteas got a perfectly balanced XI even if it meant benching someone like Tristan Stubbs. Rawalpindi behaved a bit two-paced and South Africa might be tempted to bring in someone like Tabraiz Shamsi, if the wicket is dry as it might turn later on in the innings.

Australia's batting is largely taken care of but their bowling will be a concern once again with the inexperience in the pace department and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne having to bowl the required quota of the fifth bowler. South Africa should start favourites because of the overall strength of the side but Australia just become a different beast in the ICC events, hence the Proteas will have to be a tad bit careful.

My Dream11 team for ICC Champions Trophy Match 7, AUS vs SA

Travis Head, Steve Smith, Ryan Rickelton (vc), Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, David Miller, Ben Dwarshuis, Kagiso Rabada (c), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Ben Dwarshuis/Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi