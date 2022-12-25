Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: When and Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in India?

Here are all live streaming details:

After getting beaten comprehensively South Africa will be eager to boucne back as they take on Australia in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The big news from the Australian camp is that Scott Boland will come into the team while Josh Hazlewood misses out. Ahead of the big contest, here are all the Live Streaming details.

When will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa take place?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will be held on Monday, December 26.

Where will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa take place?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa start?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will start at 5:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will be available on Sony LIV App.

How to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Live broadcast of the 2nd Test match between Australia match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs RSA ODI Squads:

Austrlia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

