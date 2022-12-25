Sunday, December 25, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: When and Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in India?

AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: When and Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in India?

AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: After losing the first Test match against Australia, South Africa are all set for revenge as they take on the hosts in the Boxing Day Test match on Monday (December 26)

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2022 12:19 IST
AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test
Image Source : GETTY AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: When and Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in India?

AUS vs RSA ODI Series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa on TV, online

After getting beaten comprehensively South Africa will be eager to boucne back as they take on Australia in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The big news from the Australian camp is that Scott Boland will come into the team while Josh Hazlewood misses out. Ahead of the big contest, here are all the Live Streaming details. 

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa take place?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will be held on Monday, December 26.

Where will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa take place?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When will the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa start?

The 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will start at 5:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa will be available on Sony LIV App.

Related Stories
AUS vs RSA 1st Test:Mithcell Starc adds another feather to his impressive cap with 300th Test wicket

AUS vs RSA 1st Test:Mithcell Starc adds another feather to his impressive cap with 300th Test wicket

AUS vs SA: Aussie bowlers run riot in opening Test against Proteas; start series on high note

AUS vs SA: Aussie bowlers run riot in opening Test against Proteas; start series on high note

AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: CA to honour Shane Warne with special tribute ahead of 2nd Test at MCG

AUS vs RSA Boxing Day Test: CA to honour Shane Warne with special tribute ahead of 2nd Test at MCG

How to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Live broadcast of the 2nd Test match between Australia match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ALSO READ I PAK vs NZ Series: PCB makes yet another big announcement with change in schedule I Know Reasons

AUS vs RSA ODI Squads:

Austrlia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News