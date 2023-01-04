AUS vs SA, 3rd Test: Marnus Labuschagne uses lighter to repair helmet, sets Twitter ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne uses lighter to fix his helmet

AUS vs SA, 3rd Test: Australia after a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series against Proteas have resumed their normal proceedings. The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Australia as usual have dominated their opponents so far. Dean Elgar's South Africa on the other hand are having a pretty dismal Australian tour. They have already lost the Test series and their future in the red ball format looks pretty bleak as of now.

Australia are stationed at first place in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings and they are one of the favourites to play the finals in July. Before the start of this particular series, the Proteas too might have fancied their chances to play the finals but as of now, they are lagging and have opened doors for Rohit Sharma's India to take on the Aussies. In the third match that is being played at the SCG, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

Proteas quick Nortje managed to dismiss David Warner very early on in the Australian innings. After Warner's dismissal, Labuschagne and Usman Khwaja made sure that they keep Australia in the game and registered a partnership of 135 runs. During this partnership, something very bizarre happened. Labuschagne, who is known for his antics on the field called for a cigarette lighter to repair his helmet. This caught the attention of several cricket fans around the world and they have now taken to Twitter to express how they felt about this particular incident. Marnus scored a quickfire 79 off 151 deliveries and later fell prey to Anrich Nortje.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Simon Harmer

