AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs South Africa match in Cairns South Africa made a marvellous comeback to snap Australia's nine-match winning streak in Darwin and levelled the three-match T20I series, taking it to the decider in Cairns. This will be the first-ever T20I match at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

Australia will be up against South Africa in the third and final game of the T20I series as they look to storm back into the assignment and win it after the Proteas handed them a humbling in the second game in Darwin. There was a sizeable gap between the two matches as the caravan moved from the north of Darwin to a little south and east in Cairns in Queensland. This will be the first-ever T20I match being played at Cairns' Cazaly's Stadium, with two Test matches and five ODIs being played at the venue in the past. However, a Big Bash League game did happen at the venue, back in 2022.

South Africa are missing one of their key middle-order finishing batters, with both Donovan Ferreira and David Miller skipper the series due to the Hundred. However, Dewald Brevis' majestic ton in the second T20I will keep the Proteas in good stead as they build towards the T20 World Cup next year in the life after Heinrich Klaasen.

Australia, on the other hand, need their top-order to fire as skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head haven't been able to provide quick starts to the side and Tim David and the rest of the middle-order then have to douse the fire with too much to do. With the series on the line, batting first and putting a good score on the board might just be the way to go for Australia and put South Africa under pressure of chasing in a decider, not for the first time. South Africa will also hope that their skipper Aiden Markram fires after a couple of low scores, following decent starts.

My Dream11 team for AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tim David, Cameron Green (c), Josh Inglis, Ben Dwarshuis, Corbin Bosch, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde/Nqabayomzi Peter, Corbin Bosch, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka