AUS vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs South Africa match in Darwin South Africa will aim to bounce back in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday, after falling short with the bat a couple of days ago. Australia will aim to seal the series in the second game itself after making a superb start on Sunday.

Darwin:

Imperfect teams and line-ups make for such an engrossing sport, and the first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa was a classic example of that. Australia were 70/6 at one point and still ended up making 178, riding on one man's blitz, Tim David. David wouldn't have gone that far or taken his side to that score if Tristan Stubbs had held onto that catch when he was batting on 50. But still, 179 was a chaseable target, until it wasn't.

In the absence of David Miller and Marco Jansen, South Africa missed a ripened middle-order finisher and an all-rounder, respectively, who have been so critical to the Proteas' white-ball balance in recent years. The only backup batter on the bench for South Africa is Rassie van der Dussen, who also plays in the top three and the visitors already have a few candidates to bat in the top order. Hence, figuring out their combination with a few players missing, will be key for South Africa as they look to level the series on Tuesday.

Australia will continue to bat with their approach of going ballistic all over again and as Mitchell Marsh said, it would be rare that all of them would fail together as they did in the opening game. The track at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin played rather well amid obvious uncertainties and South Africa will be keen to stay alive in the series and take it to the decider in Cairns.

My Dream11 team for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I

Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Travis Head (c), Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rassie van der Dussen/Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi