AUS vs SA 1st Test Live streaming details: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa Brisbane Test

AUS vs SA 1st Test: The Australian cricket team and the South African cricket side are set to have a crack at each other in a three-match Test series beginning on 17th December. The two sides will lock horns against each other for the first time in a Test series since their infamous 2018 series outing in South Africa. The series holds big importance in the perspective of the World Test Championship 2023 Final as both sides currently occupy the top two spots in the points table. But before the action kicks start at the iconic Gabba, Brisbane, let's take a look at the Live streaming details of the 1st Test.

Here are all the live-streaming details for Australia vs South Africa 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between Australia vs South Africa take place?

The 1st Test between Australia and South Africa will be held on the 17th of December, Saturday.

Where will the 1st Test between Australia vs South Africa take place?

The 1st Test between Australia and South Africa will take place at The Gabba, Brisbane.

When will the 1st Test between Australia vs South Africa start?

The 1st Test between Australia and South Africa will start at 5:50 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between Australia vs South Africa match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa online?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between Australia vs South Africa match will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

