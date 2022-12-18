AUS vs SA 1st Test: Aussie bowlers run riot in opening Test against Proteas; start series on high note

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia thump South Africa inside two days in Brisbane

AUS vs SA 1st Test: The Australian Cricket Team on Sunday thumped the Proteas side in the opening Test of the three-match series. Led by skipper Pat Cummins, the Aussie bowlers run riot to the South African side and defeated them by 6 wickets inside two days of cricketing action in The Gabba, Brisbane. For his match-turning 92 in the first innings, Travis Head was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The home team Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first on a highly challenging wicket for the batters. The Proteas side were jolted on the first day as they were folded for just 152 runs in the first innings. Coming out to bat, the Aussies also suffered major blows. They were reeling at 27/3 before Head and Steve Smith combined to notch a 100-run plus stand for the fourth wicket. Head's 92 brought the Aussies out of the hole as the home side scored 218 runs, managing to get a 66-run lead.

In the second innings, bowlers' dominance continued and Proteas were folded for just 99 as captain Pat Cummins scalped a five-wicket haul. Chasing a target of 34, Australia were not given an easy walk and they lost 4 wickets. However, Pat Cummins' side managed to cross the line with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green on the crease. With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Also, the Aussies have managed to win the first match of a Test series at home against South Africa for the first time in 21 years. They last won the opening test of a series against Proteas at home way back in 2001-2002.

South Africa fall in WTC standings as India rise

Notably, the South African team has fallen one spot down in the WTC 2023 Points table as India have grabbed the second spot after beating Bangladesh. Australia continue to reign as they have 76.92% PCT, while India have 55.77% PCT. South Africa are placed on third with 54.55% PCT. Before the Australia vs South Africa outcome came, India had reached on the third spot, leapfrogging Sri Lanka to fourth. Australia's win saw South Africa lose more than 6% PCT and fall behind India.

Australia and South Africa will next play a Boxing day Test match on 26th December in Melbourne. The final match will be held on 4th January in Sydney, following which the two teams will also play a three-match ODI series against each other.

