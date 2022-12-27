AUS vs RSA, 2nd Test: David Warner equals 'THIS' record made by ex-coach Justin Langer

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Warner equals Justin Langer's record

AUS vs RSA, 2nd Test: Australia are taking on New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test match, they are 1-0 up in the series and South Africa have a lot to play for. Australia are currently at the top of the table of the World Test Championships. South Africa are on third place with a win percentage of 54.55 and they will do their level best to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

Australia have been pretty dominant on their home soil. Before this, they defeated West Indies in a two-match Test series and they now lead the series against South Africa by 1-0. South Africa and Australia are scheduled to play three Tests. In the second Test match that is being played at the MCG known as the 'G', Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Aussies were pretty dominant with the ball and they dismissed South Africa's entire squad for 189 runs. Australia as of now have secured a lead of 197 runs and the majority of the credit goes to their talisman, David Warner. The left-handed batsman scored a sublime 200 in 254 balls and ended his century drought of over 3 years.

David Warner equals Justin Langer's record:

Interestingly the Australian stalwart has now equaled Justin Langer's record of scoring 3 double-hundreds for Australia. Langer had achieved this feat in 182 innings and Warner has accomplished it in 183 innings. As of now, Warner is just one double century away from that of Greg Chappell, Michael Clarke, and Steve Smith. Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for most double centuries which is 12.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

