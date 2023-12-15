AUS vs PAK: Pakistan bowlers create all-time record despite conceding 487 runs in first innings of Perth Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aamer Jamal

Pakistan are already chasing the leather in the ongoing first Test in Perth against Australia who have posted a mammoth total of 487 runs in the first innings thanks to David Warner's stunning 164-run knock. The visitors' inexperienced bowling attack was found wanting on the opening day as they conceding 346 runs and could only pick five wickets. On the second day, Pakistan conceding 141 runs more before picking the remaining five wickets.

Even after this effort, Pakistan's bowlers created a massive record for the first time in their 71-year-old Test cricket history. They fielded two debutants - both fast bowlers - Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad in this Test and both of them picked up eight wickets together. This is the first time that two debutants have picked as many wickets for Pakistan in red-ball cricket.

Jamal, in particular, was exceptional, picking up six wickets in his first ever Test match and looked the best of the pack even on the first day of the match. He dismissed the likes of Warner, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon ending the innings with figures of 6/111 in 20.2 overs. On the other hand, the other debutant Shahzad more economical returning with figures of 2/83 in 22 overs.

Jamal also became the 14th Pakistan bowler to pick a five-wicket haul on Test debut and only the second bowler to do so in Australia in his first ever Test. Arif Butt had picked 6/89 on Test debut in Melbourne way back in 1964 and Jamal just repeated the 59-year-old feat.

Having conceded 487 runs with the ball, Pakistan batters have a massive challenge now to at least get close to Australia's total and make a match out of this. Facing Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins on a pitch with cracks isn't an easy task at all and it will be interesting to see how their batters approach the innings.

