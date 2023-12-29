'Haan tu batting karle': Babar, Steve Smith involved in hilarious banter, fans can't stop laughing - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Babar Azam and Steve Smith were involved in hilarious banter when former Pakistan captain came out to bat in the second innings in the second Test at MCG

Australia ended a fantastic year on another splendid note as they sealed the three-match Test series against Pakistan with a 79-run win in the second game at the MCG on Friday, December 29. The Shan Masood-led side had its moments in the match that got done in four days with both bat and ball, however, they couldn't hold onto their chances and Australia in the end proved to be too strong as skipper Pat Cummins registered his second 10-wicket haul in Tests.

Masood's knock, Cummins' second fifer, Mohammad Rizwan's wicket - there were several moments on Day 4 of the match, however, none better than the banter between Babar Azam and Steve Smith. Twitter and even the commentators had a laugh. The incident took place when Babar came to bat and was taking his guard.

Behind the wicket, Smith came up to the stumps and discussed something with the keeper Alex Carey, seeing Babar taking his guard. Babar kept looking at Smith while taking his guard before he had enough and offered the bat to the Australian seemingly indicating to take the guard on his behalf, in jest. Smith politely denied it with folded hands before laughing. The commentators too had a laugh and the fans too couldn't stay away as the video has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Smith is infamous for shadow batting anytime and anywhere and has been pulled up by his teammates quite a lot in the past. This was a fun moment from the day. Smith, who scored a fifty in the second innings, has been struggling for runs in Test cricket and will be hoping that his home ground SCG proves to be lucky for him.

The two teams take on each other in the series finale in Sydney starting January 3, which will also be David Warner's final Test for Australia.

