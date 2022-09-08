AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Australia have a crack at New Zealand | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) Trent Boult in action against Australia

Highlights Australia won the last encounter by 2 wickets

The second ODI is being played at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

After this ODI series, Australia will visit India for a three match T20I series

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: The much-awaited Chappell-Hadlee series is finally underway and it got off to a great start on September 6, 2022, with Australia winning a thriller of a contest against the Kane Williamson-led side. As of now, the Aussies are 1-0 up in the series and New Zealand have a job on their hands. Both these teams will walk out with different mindsets today. Team Australia will want to go out all guns blazing and win the series and New Zealand on the other hand will look to nullify the threat posed by Australia and express themselves on the field.

This is the second match of the three-match One Day Internationals which are an ensemble part of the Chappell-Hadlee series The series that has been in the making for the past two years promises to be a blockbuster, especially after the events that unfolded in the first ODI. Both Australia and New Zealand have come into this contest riding on the back of dominant series victories. Before this Australia defeated Zimbabwe and on the other hand New Zealand defeated West Indies.

New Zealand had Australia pretty much in the first match, but a few tactical errors cost them the match. A stellar partnership between Carey and Green completely derailed New Zealand's gameplan as they won the first match by a slender margin of 2 wickets. The Kane Williamson-led side will certainly want to change their fortunes around and try to do what they do best, stage a fightback.

Here is all you need to know about the second ODI:

When will the second ODI be played?

The second ODI will be played on September 8, 2022, Tuesday.

What is the second venue for the second ODI?

The second ODI will be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

When will the second ODI begin (IST)?

The second ODI will begin at 9:50 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the second ODI?

The much-anticipated clash will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

What is the streaming platform for the second ODI?

The series opener will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

Latest Cricket News