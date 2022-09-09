AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Aussies steamroll Kane Williamson-led New Zealand; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Australian team in action

Highlights Australia have now won the series by 2-0

New Zealand are taking on Australia in three match ODI series

Australia will now take on India next in a three-match T20I series

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Carnage, absolute carnage, this is how one can sum up the Australian cricket team's outing against New Zealand in the second One Day International in the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy. Australia came into this match with a clear game plan as they wanted to win the series straightaway. The mighty Aussies who are playing on their home turf were already leading the three-match One-day International series by 1-0. Before this, they played another ODI series against a comparatively weaker Zimbabwe and managed to defeat them by 2-1. New Zealand had Australia in all sorts of problems in the first ODI, but owing to a match-winning partnership between Carey and Green, Australia managed to win the match by a slender margin of 2 wickets.

Heading into the second ODI, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first. As Warner and Finch walked out to open the proceedings for Australia, the latter was just focused on getting rid of his bad run on the international stage. New Zealand, who have a pretty decent bowling attack introduced Matt Henry who hunted down the opening pair. Warner who has been in good nick departed for 5 and on the other hand, it was Finch, who once again disappointed his team and could just score 5 odd runs. Then walked in Australian talisman Steven Smith who took the onus upon himself to score important runs for Australia. The Australian legend managed to amass a total of 61 runs off 94 deliveries with 5 boundaries and 1 six. His deputy Marnus Labuschagne too departed for 5, leaving Smith stranded on the other end. The hero of the last encounter Alex Carey could score only 12 off 28 deliveries. In the end, it was the trio of Starc, Hazlewood, and Zampa that provided some last-minute respite to Australia as they ended up scoring 195.

When New Zealand came out to bat, they had no idea, what fate had in store for them. Starc and Abbott claimed the wickets of two New Zealand openers Guptill (2) and Conway (5). Kane Williamson tried to steady New Zealand's ship but couldn't go past 17 odd runs. With Latham (0) and Daryl Mitchell (10) departing early, the New Zealand batting crumbled down like a pack of cards as they bundled out on 82.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

