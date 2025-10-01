AUS vs NZ 1st T20I live score: Depleted Australia, New Zealand look to take early lead in series AUS vs NZ live score: Australia and New Zealand lock horns today in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia are missing Maxwell and Inglis while New Zealand will have to make do without their regular skipper Mitchell Santner.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

AUS vs NZ 1st T20I live score: Australia and New Zealand will renew their rivalry today in the first T20I of the three-match series. Even though both teams have been rocked with injuries, this is a great chance for players to stake their claim in the T20 World Cup squad. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia while Michael Bracewell has been appointed the captain of New Zealand.

Toss Update: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy