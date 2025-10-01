AUS vs NZ 1st T20I live score: Depleted Australia, New Zealand look to take early lead in series

AUS vs NZ 1st T20I live score: Australia and New Zealand will renew their rivalry today in the first T20I of the three-match series. Even though both teams have been rocked with injuries, this is a great chance for players to stake their claim in the T20 World Cup squad. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia while Michael Bracewell has been appointed the captain of New Zealand.
Toss Update: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl
Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy