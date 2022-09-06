AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: Green, Carey guides Australia home in thriller against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alex Carey and Cameron Green helped Australia secure a win by two wickets

AUS vs NZ: Wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey and all-rounder Cameron Green guided the Australian team home after New Zealand jolted the Aussies in the second innings of the first ODI at Cairns. The match was a thriller as both sides gave it everything they had to begin the three-match ODI series. New Zealand inflicted the home side with several blows but the duo of Carey and Green re-united and helped the Aussies to chase down the total of 233 runs with two wickets in hand.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc got a great start for his team after sending Martin Guptill back to the hut in the fifth over. Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell contributed runs with the bat but none of them went big. New Zealand's highest run-scorer of the match was Conway, who scored 46 off 68 balls while Williamson added 45 in 71 balls.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets. He sent Williamson, Latham, Mitchell and Bracewell back. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood also scalped three wickets including that of James Neesham and Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand was in control of the game till the 40th over but just when they needed to finish well, they lost key wickets which reduced them to 232 in 50 overs.

When Australia came out to bat, the Blackcaps were spot on and they got a dream start. They sent half of the Australian side back to the pavilion in just 12 overs when NZ's scoreline read 44 runs. Trent Boult accounted for three of those wickets and it looked that the Kane Williamson-led side will sail through easily.

But Australia did just what Australia does. They fought back. Alex Carey and Cameron Green walked out to bat at No.6 and No.7, respectively and put up a valiant show. They snitched a record-breaking 158-run stand for the sixth wicket and set the home team for a famous win but not without another twist. New Zealand got rid of Carey when Australia was on 202 and quickly sent back Maxwell, who came out to bat at No.8.

However, Adam Zampa partnered with Green and they both helped Australia to win the first match. Green scored an unbeaten 89 while Carey scored 85. The next match will be played at the same venue on September 8.

