AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: Aaron Finch wins toss, invites Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to bat first

Australia wins the toss, invites New Zealand to bat first

AUS vs NZ: The most anticipated ODI series on Australian soil is here. A series that was played two years back but had to face a major setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Aaron Finch-led Australian side had to face a major setback as they lost out to Zimbabwe in the final ODI of the series. The Aussies remained extremely clinical throughout the series but somehow faltered at the last stage. Zimbabwe was extremely good in every department and they later went on to register their first victory on Australian soil ever.

Going into this series all eyes will be fixed on the Australian skipper who hasn't been in the pink of his batting health for quite some time. It is a major concern for the hosts as a wicket first up puts the entire team under loads of pressure. On the other hand, there is David Warner, one of their busiest players, who missed out on his international ton against Zimbabwe just by a whisker. Interestingly, the stadium of Cairns is hosting international cricket after 18 years. The Aussies last played Sri Lanka at this venue in 2004. But this time around, this particular cricket ground will host all three One Day Internationals (ODI) matches which are a part of the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

New Zealand, the finalists of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20I World Cup have enjoyed one hell of a run in the ODI format recently and they will look to extend their dominance on Australia. In a sudden change of events, the Kiwis have decided to leave Tim Southee out to play both Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi outfit has also left Finn Allen out and now Devon Conway will be Martin Guptill's deputy when he opens the proceedings for New Zealand. Australia has gone for more depth in their batting and has opted for Labuschagne instead of Ashton Agar.

Aaron Finch has won the toss and has invited the Kiwis to bat first.

Teams

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

