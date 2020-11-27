We should look in Pandya family: Hardik wants selectors to consider brother Krunal as all-round option in ODIs

Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Krunal and Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels that India should at few other all-round options in ODI cricket with the need for a sixth-bowling option now a must in the format. Hardik feels that the selectors can consider his brother Krunal Pandya, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder.

"I think, maybe, we will have to find someone who has already played India and groom them and find a way to make them play," he said.

"It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers, because then if somebody is having an off day, you won't have someone to fulfill (that role)," he said about a collective flop-show by the Indian bowling.

".....more than injury, it is about the sixth bowler's role. If someone is having a bad day, so the other guys gets more cushion," he said.

Asked about options available, the junior Pandya in a tongue-in-cheek reply urged the selectors to look at his elder brother Krunal, who is a spin bowing all-rounder.

"…may be you can name it who all are there… maybe we should look in the Pandya family only," he quipped.

Krunal is yet to make an ODI debut for India. So far he has played only in T20Is with 18 appearances. In List A cricket, Krunal has a batting average of 31.9 in 61 games and 75 wickets.

Known for his colourful and once controversial life, Pandya junior feels a lot more calm now that he has become a father.

"When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.

He is longing to see his infant son Agasthya, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.

"I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.