AUS vs IND | Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious tip for Rishabh Pant to get David Warner out

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday posted ye another cryptic message, this time a hilarious one, and for Rishabh Pant, sharing tips on how to get rid of Australian opener David Warner.

Jaffer, through his post, had a hilarious take on Warner's TikTok videos, the one where he and his family danced to superhit Tollywood song 'Butta Bomma'. The video, shared on his Instagram page during the pandemic, had gone viral, so much that Indian fans were spotted cheering for the Aussie to dance to the song while fielding during the ODI series against India.

"Easy one for you @RishabhPant17 #decode Winking face #AUSvIND Cc: @ashwinravi99 @imjadeja"

Warner missed the first two Tests against India as he had incurred a groin injury during the ODI series in November.

Although he has still shown slight discomfort during running between the wickets at the practice nets, Warner has been added to the squad for the third and fourth Test and is all likely to feature on January 7 at the SCG.

Warner, along with Will Pucovski, were added in place of out-of-form Joe Burns who struggled with the bat in the first two Tests. Warner is expected to open alongside Pucovski in th third Test, who as well missed the first two games against India owing to a concussion.

Australia are now 1-1 in the series after losing to India at the MCG by eight wickets.