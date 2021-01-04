AUS vs IND | Wasim Jaffer shares another hidden message for Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Sydney Test

Monday, January 04, 2021
     
In the cryptic message, Jaffer explained how he spent his day with each of his actions hinting towards a player that he would want in the lineup. He then suggested fans to decode the message. 

New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2021 16:13 IST
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer on Monday shared another hidden message for stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane suggesting to him the batting lineup of the Indian team for the impending third Test against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting January 7.

In the cryptic message, Jaffer explained how he spent his day with each of his actions hinting towards a player that he would want in the lineup. He then suggested fans to decode the message.

"Today I had nice filter coffee by the lake. Amazing how fish can breathe underwater. Then I walked past a potrait of Che Guevara before bumping into an old pal from Dombivali who now has a restaurant in Borivali. Btw good luck for SCG test @ajinkyarahane88 #Decode #AUSvIND," he tweeted.

As it stands, the message stands as follows...

Filter Coffee - KL Rahul

Fish Breathe - Shubman Gill
Che - Cheteshwar Pujara
Old Pal from Dombivali - Rohit Sharma
Borivali - Ajinkya Rahane

Jaffer had earlier, before the MCG Test, shared a cryptic message for Rahane on the playing XI. 

India are now 1-1 in the series against Australia having won the second Test by eight wickets. They had earlier lost the Pink Ball opener in Adelaide by the same margin. The final Test will be played in Brisbane on January 15.

