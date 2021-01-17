AUS vs IND | Washington Sundar joins Sourav Ganguly in elusive list with Brisbane show

Image Source : GETTY Washington Sundar of India celebrates his half century during day three of the 4th Test Match in the series between Australia and India at The Gabba on January 17

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar on Sunday joined former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in an elusive list following his maiden Test half-century in the fourth and final ie of the Border-Favaskar series at the Gabba.

Sundar, with his pateint and well-composed knock of 62 off 144 laced with seven boundaries and a solitary six, became the fifth Indian cricketer to score a half-century and take three wickets in their Test debut. Hanuma Vihari, one of India's SCG saviours, was the last to have joined the list, having achieved this unique feat in 2018 during his debut in England. Ganguly (1996), Dattu Phadkar (1947), Amar Singh (1932) are others on the list. Interestingly, all these five instances came away from home.

Sundar, who is playing his first first-class game since November 2017, was roped in as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja who injured his thumb during the SCG game and was eventually ruled out, picked up the crucial wicket of Steve Smith on day 1 before adding the wickets of Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon to finish with 3 for 89.

On day 3, Sundar walked in with India at 186 for six, but together with Shardul Thakur, the pair added a fairytale twist to Australia's woe with a record 123-run stand for the sevethn wicket, the most for that wicket in Brisbane by an Indian pair and fourth-most in Australia.

The century stand helped India reduce the lead to 33 before David Warner's counterpunching 20 off 22 took Australia to a 54-run lead.