AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli's scoop shot in 2nd T20I has AB de Villiers' approval

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli hits a six during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6

With Virat Kohli one generaly associates cover drive or wristy flicks or to be precise, textbook shots, even when it comes to T20 cricket, one where batsmen have always shown the tendency to try and invent new kinds of strokeplays. And on Sunday, Virat Kohli tried an unorthodox kind for the very first time in his career, for a scoop over short fine leg, just like his IPL teammate AB de Villiers. He even later got an approval from De Vviliers.

It was in the 15th over of the run chase when Andrew Tye delivered and fuller one down the outside off. Kohli shuffled across, got down on one knee and scopped it over over short fine leg for a six.

Later in the post-match presentation, when Kohli was asked about that particular shot, he said that managed to surprise himself with that shot and said that he would like to get the reaction of De Villiers on that.

"It (scoop over fine leg) was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it," he said.

De Villiers later reacted, approving of the shot.

According to CricViz, Kohli, for the first time in his T20 career played the scoop shot.

Kohli departed for 40, falling to Daniel Sams while chasing a shortish wide outside off delivery. Hardik Pandya, however, completed the chase with his 22-ball 44 to help India complete the chase of 195 and seal the T20I series. It was also India's 10th consecutive T20I match win, their longest streak in the format.