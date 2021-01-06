Virat Kohli's feats in Australia unlikely to be emulated soon by any Indian captain: Ravi Shastri

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that Virat Kohli's feat of defeating Australia, both home and away, can't be replicated by another captain for a long time. Under Kohli's leadership, the Indian camp had retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018-19 by becoming the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series on Australian soil.

While Kohli has returned back home to welcome the birth of his first child, all eyes are on stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to thump the Aussies in their own backyard. Under Kohli's captaincy, India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the home series of 2017 as well.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India's comfortable victory in the MCG in Boxing Day clash. The touring party registered an eight-wicket victory on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test to level the series and shrug off memories of their horror batting collapse in Adelaide. Ahead of the Sydney Test from January 7, India is eyeing to gain a lead in the four-Test series.

Shastri, ahead of the third Test at the SCG, launched a new book at the venue which talks about India's Test battles against Australia. He also unveiled a portrait of legendary Sunil Gavaskar and hailed the opener as 'Don Bradman of Mumbai'.

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense. I can't see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time," wrote Shastri in his foreword for the book.

#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc launched 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia', a new book by @BradmanBowral , at the @scg today.



He also unveiled a portrait of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/EP4UXoqHAq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it doesn't come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect.

Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century but didn't have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That's why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past," Shastri further said