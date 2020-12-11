AUS vs IND| Victory in first Test will give India great chance to repeat 2018/19 feat: Anil Kumble

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Anil Kumble

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble feels that India should start well in the Adelaide opener against Australia which will be a pink-ball affair under the lights, starting December 17. Kumble feels that it will create a great advantage for the defending champions to recreate their 2018/19 feat: becoming the first Asian country to win a Test series Down Under.

Kumble, speaking at a Webinar on Thursday organised by L&T Financial Services Mutual Fund's annual conclave The Winner's Circle, opined that even while Australia will see the return of Steve Smith and David Warner and while Virat Kohli will miss three Tests the team has the ability to beat the Aussies in their home.

"Since India is starting the Test series with a pink ball, that'll be the biggest challenge," Kumble said. "If we can stay ahead in the first Test match then India has a great chance to repeat what they did in the last Australia tour. Although with [Steven] Smith and [David] Warner coming back [after their ball-tampering bans the last time] and then Virat [Kohli] missing the three Test matches will obviously be a big factor for India. But having said that, there's enough ability within the team, be it batting or bowling."

Kumble admits though that the pink-ball Test has been Australia's strength and that India need to find a way to win the opener. He feels that it will be difficult for India, in Kohli's absence, to make a comeback if they lose in Adelaide.

"The bowling - we probably match our fast bowling to their fast bowling," Kumble said. "The batting again matches, [but] I think we are ahead [of Australia]. So if we can get ahead in the pink-ball Test match - which obviously is Australia's strength: they've done really well in Adelaide whenever they have played a pink-ball Test; so if India can sort of get ahead against Australia in the first Test, then I will back India. But if that doesn't [happen], then it is going to be a tough ask without Virat as well in the next three [Tests]."

This will be India's second day-night Test match having won their first, played at the Eden Gardens in November 2019 against Bangladesh. Australia have played seven such Tests and have won all of them including four at the Adelaide.