AUS vs IND | 'Vice-captain' Rohit Sharma hits the nets ahead of Sydney Test against Australia - Watch

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB/@BCCI Rohit Sharma back in the nets

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was recently named as the vice-captain of the Test team for the last two games against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, hit the nets for the first time since IPL 2020 in the UAE.

BCCI shared a 55-seconds video of Rohit at the nets, practicing against throwdowns, ahead of the Sydney Test which begins on January 7.

"The wait is over! The Hitman @ImRo45 show is about to unfold. #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the video.

Rohit had joined the team in Melbourne on Wednesday after completing the mandatory two-week quarantine in Sydney, strengthening the Indian side who impressively levelled the four-match series 1-1 in Melbourne.

Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri, during the press conference after the MCG Test, said that Rohit's inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test is not guaranteed. But on Friday, India announced their squad for the third and fourth Test where Rohit was named as the vice-captain, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara.

The decision hence guarantees Rohit a spot in the XI implying that he will replace Mayank Agarwal in the XI.

This will be Rohit's first Test appearance since November last year. He was injured for the New Zealand Test series in February.