Tim Paine fined 15 per cent of match fees for 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision' during SCG Test

Image Source : GETTY Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon of Australia questions Umpire Paul Wilson over a DRS referral against Cheteshwar Pujara of India during day three of the 3rd Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 09, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision" during the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Paine was left furious after DRS review overturned Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal during the 56th over of India's innings on day 4 of the third Test when Nathan Lyon was certain that he had the batsman caught at short leg. On-field upmire Paul Wilson rasied his finger, but DRS showed there was no bat involved as TV umpire Bruce Oxenford found no conclusive evidence.

Paine threw in an expletive-laden response, some of which were picked on stump mic. The act left Paine to have breached rticle 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match."

Speaking about the captain's frustration, Pat Cummins said: "I think with RTS, [Paine's] frustration is probably that you just see there is constant wavering and it comes up to different people to determine whether a spike is big enough or muffled.

"[DRS] gets rid of the howlers. As a bowler, it is always hard to take when you see just under half the ball hitting the stumps and it comes up orange lights, but I'll leave that to the officials to change any rules. It doesn't bother me too much."

Paine accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee David Boon.