AUS vs IND | This is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour: Virat Kohli condemns racial abuse at SCG

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday condemned racial abuse allegedly directed at Indian players during day four of the ongoing Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, owing to which the play was supended for 10 minutes during which a group of people were reoved from the stands.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," tweeted Kohli.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he further added.

Bowler Mohammed Siraj, before the start of the 87th over, walked to the middle to report the incident to the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson before they made their way to the Brewongle Stand. The players remained in the centre.

The police entered the stands and removed a section of the crowd from the stadium following which New South Wales Police launched an investigation.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, later said that the allegations will be investigated.

"The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable," Carroll said. "We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today's incident, which we are now in the process of investigating.

"While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter. It is most regrettable that an otherwise excellent Test match contested in tremendous spirit by two friendly rivals has been tarnished by the actions of a small number of spectators over the past two days. As hosts, we once again apologise to the Indian team."