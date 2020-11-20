AUS vs IND: There are options available in the squad, says VVS Laxman on skipper Virat Kohli's paternity leave

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels the Indian squad has several options to replace skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli has been granted paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child in January.

India's tour of Australia begins with three ODIs, followed by as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The Indian contingent has already begun training ahead of the two-month gruelling tour, starting with the first ODI on November 27 at Sydney.

After the first Test from December 17-21, Kohli will return home and miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), New Year's Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final game at the Gabba (January 15-19).

"Well, there are options available in the squad. There are a lot of quality players. Since the Test matches are going to be held only in late December, I think the coaching staff and the team management will see which player is doing well.

They would also probably see the form of players in the ODI and T2I0 series, besides the way they have been playing in the nets. Whoever is in form and is looking positive -- that is, mind-set and body language -- will seize the opportunity, and I am sure there are enough players in the squad," Laxman told IANS in an interview.

The veteran further revealed that he himself had missed a couple of Ranji Trophy games to be with his wife during the delivery of their daughter.

"I remember myself missing a couple of Ranji Trophy matches to be with my wife for the delivery of my daughter. It is a very important feeling, especially when you are going to get your first child. I believe you have to respect that. Yes, ultimately you are a professional cricketer but you are also a family man, and you also respect what is good for your family and what is good for your family. So, I believe we have to respect that decision. It is a very important phase of your life," Laxman further said.

