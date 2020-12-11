AUS vs IND: India need to find a batsman who can do a Pujara: Rahul Dravid

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara

Rahul Dravid, former Indian skipper, said India will have to find someone who can amass 500-odd runs in the series like Cheteshwar Pujara did the last time around.

"Who is going to be our Pujara from last time? I'm saying (that because) Pujara scored 500-plus runs last time, (so) you (are) going to need one of your batsmen (to repeat that)," Dravid said during the Mutual Funds annual conclave 'The Winners' Circle' organised by L&T Financial Services.

"Either it is going to be Pujara himself - obviously, it can't be Kohli because he is not going to be there for the whole (tour) - but you are going to need one of your batsmen at least in my opinion over the four Test matches to get you something like 500 runs."

Dravid, who had top-scored for India in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar series with 619 runs, said India "have got a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets in those conditions."

"They will be challenging conditions: Australia will try and put out conditions which will support the quality of fast bowlers. So will we be able to match that? I think we will be able to get 20 wickets over five days.

"(But) will we get a batsman who will get 500-plus runs for us in the series (or not) might define it; if we can get that, then we give ourselves a great chance.

"If one of Smith and Warner, who missed the last series, get that then they (Australia) probably will have the edge."

After Adelaide, the matches will be played at Melbourne (from December 26 to 30), Sydney and Brisbane in January.