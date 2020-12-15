WATCH: Team India sweat it out in nets ahead of Adelaide Test against Australia

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB/@BCCI Team India sweating it out at nets

Team India's preparations are in full swing ahead of the Adelaide Test against Australia which begins from December 17 as Indian batters were spotted at the nets gearing up for the much-anticipated series. The Border-Gavaskar series opener will be a pink ball Test, the first of its kind involving the two nations.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and even KL Rahul were all seen at the nets. BCCI shared a glimpse of the practice session on Twitter with the caption, "The grind never stops #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 #AUSvIND."

India have played only one pink ball game so far, at home, securing a comfortable win against Bangladesh. Australia have played seven of such kinds on home soil, winning all seven matches, four of which were at the Adelaide Oval.

The grind never stops 💪 #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 😎😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qcyB0EokpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

India will be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar series which they had won in the 2018/19 tour to become the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under. India had won the opening game in Adelaide and the Boxing-Day Test and conceded in the second game while the final tie in Sydney was washed out.

For India, they are yet to decide on their opening pair and the wicketkeeper's spot in the playing XI. For the first, Shubman Gill stands as the most likely possibility after his gritty scores in the pink ball warm-up game. The management has been left with a happy headache over the second selection dilemma.