Team India equal Pakistan's T20I streak with Canberra win

Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team

India continued the momentum they picked in the final ODI game to bag their second win at the Manuaka Oval in Canberra on Friday with a 11-run win in the T20I series opener against Australia. With the victory, Team India equaled Pakistan's elite T20I world record.

The win in Canberra was India's ninth consecutive T20I win on the trot, with their first win going back to December 2019 against West Indies in Mumbai. Since then, India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a three-gam series where the opener in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. India then blanked New Zealand 5-0 in their own backyard, two of which were via Super Over. The streak finally extended to a ninth straight win with a win against Aaron Finch's men in Canberra.

India equalled Pakistan's record of nine straight wins which they had achieved between July 2018 and November 2018. Pakistan had defeated Zimbabwe and then Australia twice in a tri-series in Harare. They then won thrice each against the Aussies and the Black Caps in the UAE. Overall, the streak is the joint third-best in T20I cricket after Afghanistan's streak of 12 and 11 straight wins.

India do have the chance of equaling one of Afghanistan's record if they cleansweep Australia, a victory which will also take them to the second spot in ICC T20I rankings.

India will play the second T20I on Sunday and play the final tie on Tuesday, both at the Sydney Cricket Ground.