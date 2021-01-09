AUS vs IND, Sydney Test | ICC investigating incidents of racial abuse against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Image Source : GETTY Indian players Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been targeted with racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj by the crowd on day three of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane reported it to on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson before Siraj was spotted talking to members of Cricket Australia.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, ICC is investigating into the matter alongside Ground operator Venues NSW and collecting CCTV footage after staff standing close to the boundary rope near Brewongle Stand were also reported about the abuse.

10,075 people attended the game at the SCG which has over 800 security cameras and owing to crowd restrictions due to COVID-19 rules, the name of all the spectators are available.

The news came amid reports that the India team have expressed reluctance over travelling to Brisbane for the fourth Test against Australia as they fear that it will affect their home Test series against England which begins from February 5 onwards.

Talking about the game, Pat Cummins' 4 for 29 and three run-out dismissals helped the hosts fold India for 244 and hence take a 94-run lead which was stretched to 197 at the close of day 3. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will resume day 4.