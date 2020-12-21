AUS vs IND | Rohit Sharma to begin training from January 3 ahead of Sydney Test

Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma can start training from January 3 ahead of the Sydney Test. He is currently locked in a hard quarantine in a two-room apartment in Sydney.

Cricket Australia has already flown David Warner and Sean Abbott from Sydney to Melbourne due to restrictions imposed by the New South Wales state government in the wake of another surge of COVD-19 cases.

The BCCI, at the moment, can't shift Rohit in the middle of quarantine.

The other aspect is that CA is still confident of hosting the third Test in Sydney from January 7 as per schedule and in that case, there is no need to shift the senior player to Melbourne as in any case he is not playing the second game.

In case the situation changes and the third Test match is shifted, the BCCI will discuss with CA and take necessary steps.

Practice cancelled:

The Indian team had a scheduled practice session at the Adelaide Oval on Monday but due to steady rain, it had to be cancelled.

With skipper Virat Kohli set to leave for India on Tuesday and the squad travelling to Melbourne, the skipper apparently had a chat with his team on the way forward after the 36 all-out debacle here.