Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs IND | Rishabh Pant hits the gym with Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw ahead of Gabba Test

AUS vs IND | Rishabh Pant hits the gym with Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw ahead of Gabba Test

The Indian camp has been plagued with injuries to many key players in Australia.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2021 17:00 IST
Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Prithvi Shaw
Image Source : TWITTER/RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Prithvi Shaw

Following India's remarkable show at the SCG to play out a draw against hosts Australia, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be looking to pocket a win in the final Test at the Gabba. 

On Day 5 of the third Test in Sydney, the Indian batting unit, led by Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin's resilience, ended up scoring 334/5 when both the sides settled for a draw with an over left. Vihari and Ashwin faced 289 deliveries and stitched a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to pull off a draw and keep the four-Test series alive. 

Related Stories

Before the Vihari-Ashwin duo, it was Rishabh Pant's quick-fire 97, laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes, which shifted the momentum in favour of India. Ahead of the much-awaited Gabba Test starting from Friday, Pant shared a picture with his gym partners -- Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw.

Taking to Twitter, Pant captioned the post, "It's about brotherhood, Putting in the work -- all day, every day."

Earlier in the day, the Indian camp started its preparations for the final Test. The likes of Rohit, skipper Rahane and Shubman Gill were seen in their training kits. 

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba!" the BCCI posted on its Twitter handle.

Kuldeep Yadav was also seen bowling in the nets. The chinaman bowler is expected to don the whites for the first time in this series, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to fractured thumb. 

The Indian contingent has been plagued with injuries to many key players in Australia. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up the abdominal strain during the third Test in Sydney. Vihari will also miss the fourth Test with Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News