AUS vs IND | Rishabh Pant hits the gym with Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw ahead of Gabba Test

Following India's remarkable show at the SCG to play out a draw against hosts Australia, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be looking to pocket a win in the final Test at the Gabba.

On Day 5 of the third Test in Sydney, the Indian batting unit, led by Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin's resilience, ended up scoring 334/5 when both the sides settled for a draw with an over left. Vihari and Ashwin faced 289 deliveries and stitched a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to pull off a draw and keep the four-Test series alive.

Before the Vihari-Ashwin duo, it was Rishabh Pant's quick-fire 97, laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes, which shifted the momentum in favour of India. Ahead of the much-awaited Gabba Test starting from Friday, Pant shared a picture with his gym partners -- Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw.

Taking to Twitter, Pant captioned the post, "It's about brotherhood, Putting in the work -- all day, every day."

It’s about brotherhood, Putting in the work - all day, everyday. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hWsLNQMAF3 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Indian camp started its preparations for the final Test. The likes of Rohit, skipper Rahane and Shubman Gill were seen in their training kits.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba!" the BCCI posted on its Twitter handle.

After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oAUJboM5bH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav was also seen bowling in the nets. The chinaman bowler is expected to don the whites for the first time in this series, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to fractured thumb.

The Indian contingent has been plagued with injuries to many key players in Australia. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up the abdominal strain during the third Test in Sydney. Vihari will also miss the fourth Test with Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring.