AUS vs IND | Really looking forward to seeing Hanuma Vihari bat in Australia: Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday, the day before the much-anticipated Test series against Australia kicks off at the Adelaide Oval, revealed that he is eager to see Hanuma Vihari batting in Australia. Kohli's comments came during his conversation with Australia's Steve Smith.

In a video released by BCCI on Wednesday, Smith, during his conversation with the Indian captain, is seen asking Kohli about his predictions for the impending Test series and who does he see as the leading run-getter from the Indian side.

Kohli has his fingers crossed over the opportunity to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which Team India had lifted in 2018/19 tour becoming the first Asian country to win a Test series Down Under. Kohli admitted that with Australia now having an even stronger squad than their previous encounter, it gives Team India the opportunity to see how good they have been in the format over the last few years.

SPECIAL - The two greats - @imVkohli & @stevesmith49 talk cricket.



Two batting geniuses sit down to talk about their love for the game, batting techniques & having more to life than just cricket.



You do not want to miss this!



📹📹https://t.co/3jEYM9zxzV #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fNrZXrxiVr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

"We would love to because last time around it was a great series for us. I know you and Davey did not play but we still faced this bowling attack which was as lethal as it was in the last few years. Now that you have an even stronger squad allows us to test ourselves even more in these conditions and see how good we have been in the last one and half years or so," said Kohli.

The 31-year-old then said that he is excited to see how Ajinkya Rahane steps up in his absence during the last three Tests. Kohli also talked about Vihari, who had scored a century in the pink ball warm-up game last week, saying that he is eager to watch him bat in Australian conditions.

"I am excited to see Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) goes as he would lead the side and is someone who loves the added responsibility of captaining. He has played well in the past and I feel he could come good. One guy I am really looking forward to batting here is Hanuma Vihari. He is a solid player and hoping for good things from him," he said.

The series begins with the pink ball tie in Adelaide on December 17 following the proceedings will shift to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test.