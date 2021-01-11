AUS vs IND | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane

Image Source : TWITTER/@BCCI Ravindra Jadeja

Team India suffered yet another injury blow as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday was ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane which begins from January 15 onwards.

Jadeja had incurred a blow on his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was immediately taken for scans which revealed that he had dislocated his thumb.

"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the BCCI statement read.

Jadeja did not bowl in Australia's second innings although he was seen padded up to bat in India's final innings.

Jadeja had earlier missed the T20I series against Australia with a concussion and a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, there is a doubt over the participation of Hanuma Vihari in the third Test having injured his hamstring while batting on day 5 at the SCG. Ravichandran Ashwin too batted with "unbelievable pain" in his back as revealed by his wife Prithi on Twitter.