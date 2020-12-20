AUS vs IND: Prithvi Shaw responds to criticism over batting with cryptic message for people who ‘demotivate'

Image Source : AP Prithvi Shaw

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw on Sunday posted a cryptic message responding to all the criticism he has faced up til now for his poor run of form with the bat. Shaw managed scores of 0 and 4 in the two innings against Australia in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide which ended on Saturday following India's horrifying collapse.

Shaw has been struggling with the bat since the begining of this year, scoring 98 runs in the four innings against New Zealand which did included his first overseas half-century. He struggled in IPL 2020 as well and failed to find rhythm even in the two practice matches he played before the start of the Border-Gavaskar series where he registered 62 runs in four innings.

Shaw has been criticised for his poor footwork that has, on most of his dismissals, caught him napping at crease, falling victim to nipbackers. However, on Sunday, responded to the criticims with an Instagram story which read: "If sometimes people demotivate you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can't."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain and head coach of Delhi Capitals, the franchise Shaw plays for, pointed out the reason behind the youngster's struggle.

"You can see that he's trying to make a slight adjustment in the second innings, the gap's not as big, but the problem and the worry are his front foot is not planted. His front foot's still in the air. He's late on the ball, he's late moving his weight into the ball. If he actually gets a full stride over there, that eliminates that gap between pad and bat. You can see his foot off the ground. He makes about three movements with his front foot but his front foot doesn't actually go anywhere," said Ponting on 7 Cricket.