Not quick enough like him: Matthew Wade reacts after failing to pull off MS Dhoni-esque stumping in 2nd T20I

Matthew Wade reacts after failing to pull-off MS Dhoni-esque stumping in 2nd T20I

Australia's stand-in skipper Matthew Wade almost pulled off a magical stump out during the second T20I game of the three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday but the batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, got his foot down just in time to deny him the dismissal. Following the failed review, Wade opined on a humurous not that he wasn't quick enough like India's former skipper MS Dhoni.

It was in the ninth over of the game when Mitchell Swepson bowled a shortish ball in the putside-off line that Dhawan looked to cut, but missed. Wade collected the ball behind the stumps, waited for Dhawan to raise his foot and quickly turned the bails red. The square-leg umpire did not signal it for a wide and called for the third umpire to check on the possible dismissal.

Wade was denied the stumping as the giantscreen showed that Dhawan had got his foot back on the ground just in time. Wade was imnmediately heard saying, "Not quick enough, I'm not Dhoni," on the stump mic. Dhawan was seen laughing over the comment.

Dhawan survived and comepledt his half-century but departed shortly, falling to Adam Zampa for 56.

Australia posted a total of 194 for five riding on a half-century from Wade and a 38-ball 44 from Steve Smith. Australia are looking to stay alive in the contest having lost the opener by 11 in Canberra on Friday.