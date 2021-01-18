AUS vs IND | Mitchell Starc gives Australia injury scare ahead of final day in Brisbane

Image Source : AP Australian bowler Mitchell Starc checks his boot during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane

Mitchell Starc gave Australia an injury scare during the final moments of day 4 at the Gabba when he clutched his hamstring during the only over he bowled on Monday in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

This comes as a huge concern for Australia who will be aiming to pick all ten wickets on a decisive day in Brisbane and subsequently reclaim the Border-Gavaskar series and stay atop in the World Test Championship.

Starc has only taken nine wickets in the series at 31.67 where he has mostly struggled to find rhythm.

"I saw the same thing walking back - he was grabbing at his right hamstring I think it was, so I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff," Steven Smith said of Starc. "One thing I know about Mitchell is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he'll be hopefully good to go tomorrow."

Australia were folded for 294 on day 4 and hence set a target of 328 for India to chase on a tricky Gabba track. However, it is the visitors who stand a chance to salvage yet another draw with all ten wickets intact and the rain all likely to interrupt the final day's play as well.

"It's hard to know. Obviously with the rain coming, we're certainly not weathermen and don't know it's coming, so you have to play the game as you see it as well," Smith said. "I think the game's in a nice place for us. The wicket's started to play a few tricks today, a couple of balls shot up. So tomorrow I think it's just going to be about bowling good areas and letting the natural variation of the day five wicket do its work and hopefully we can hold on to all the chances.

"The Indian players have batted well. In Sydney we bowled 130 overs - obviously a different wicket to that [Brisbane] - but for us, it is just about being patient, not searching too much, bowling good areas and just letting it happen. I think the more you go searching for it on these kinds of tracks, then you probably don't get the rewards. So it's about hitting good areas consistently and letting the natural variation of the wicket take its course."