AUS vs IND | India likely to make three changes in playing XI for Sydney Test: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian team during the second Test

Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side came back strongly in the Boxing Day Test to register an eight-wicket defeat at the MCG, shrugging off memories of their dramatic batting collapse of the first Test. Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the touring party got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in an impressive knock, was unbeaten on 35 while stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was in the middle on 27. Rahane was also adjudged Player of the Match for his gutsy ton in the first innings.

India currently find themselves in a commanding position, having defeated Australia in a comprehensive manner at the MCG. However, after Rohit Sharma's return to the set-up, the team management is spoilt for choices ahead of the third Test in Sydney. Despite outclassing the Tim Paine-led side in the second Test, the Indian team is likely to bring in multiple changes for the Sydney Test, scheduled to start from January 7.

While the Indian team management has reportedly added Shardul Thakur to the Test squad, T Natarajan could be making his debut with the red ball, according to sources. Natarajan could pip Shardul and Navdeep Saini as the left-arm pacer brings variation to the pace attack.

India had also handed debuts to Gill and Mohammed Siraj in Melbourne where both had a fruitful stint. While Gill scored 45 and 35* in first and second innings respectively, Siraj plucked five wickets.

"The selectors had added Shardul Thakur (Mumbai paceman) as a replacement for Mohammed Shami (out with a fractured forearm), and there is Navdeep Saini too, but it's very much likely that Natrajan would be preferred given that he brings variation to the attack. Also, Like Mitchell Starc does for Nathan Lyon, he would create footmarks which spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can exploit," a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Rohit can either open the innings or come at No. 5 since he can then get time to find his groove after quarantining recently. If he plays in the middle-order, KL can open the innings, or it can be vice-versa," the source further revealed.

If deemed fit, Rohit will open the innings with Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill in the Sydney Test. While many would call for Agarwal's omission to accommodate Rohit, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels otherwise. Gavaskar has said that Hanuma Vihari should be dropped in place of Rohit, with Gill being slotted into the middle order. India also has an in-form KL Rahul to open the innings.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has also said that the team management will first have a chat with Rohit before taking any call. The prolific opener, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament in the UAE.