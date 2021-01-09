AUS vs IND | India fear travelling to Brisbane could affect home series against England

Image Source : AP Indian players walk from the field at the close of play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 9

India fear that travelling to Brisbane for the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba will affect their home series against England which begins from February onwards. Queensland was on Saturday put into a strict three-day lockdown after the new UK strain of COVID-19 was detected.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI and the India team management fear that the players and the staff will have to serve another period of mandatory quarantine owing to these COVID-19 complications. The Delhi government recently imposed a seven-day institutional quarantine followed by another week-long home quarantine for passengers coming from UK, but there has been no uch rule for passengers from Australia.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new travel restrictions following the detection of the new strain in Queensland. In Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat have been confined to their hotels barring practice purpose.

The report further adds that interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley held meetings with the Indian management after the end of day 3's play. Hockley is optimistic about the Gabba Test hapenning, although it will be finalised on Sunday.