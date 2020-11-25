AUS vs IND: India, Australia likely to pay 63-second tribute to Phil Hughes ahead of first ODI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hughes passed away just three days before his 26th birthday in 2014.

Visitors India and Australia are likely to pay tribute to Phil Hughes ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney. The fixture, scheduled on November 27, also marks the sixth death anniversary of Hughes, who lost his life after being hit on the neck off a bouncer on November 25, 2014.

The incident happened during a Sheffield Sheild game between South Australia and New South Wales. Hughes, batting on 63, collapsed on the ground when he was struck by Sean Abbott's delivery.

After being rushed to the hospital, Hughes went into a coma as he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Amid prayers and wishes, Hughes, in the unfortunate happening, breathed his last on November 27.

Hughes passed away just three days before his 26th birthday, leaving the entire cricket fraternity in disbelief and shock. The left-hander represented Australia in 26 Tests and 24 ODIs between 2009 and 2014.

Incidentally, the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is the same venue where Hughes had endured the fatal blow. Players of both the sides are likely going to stand for 63 (Hughes' final score) seconds of applause in his memory. It's also learnt that the Australian players will be wearing a black armband to pay homage to the opener. The armbands will also carry Hughes' initials.

After three ODI games, India will battle Australia in as many T20Is, followed by the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy which comprises four Tests. The first Test from December 17 at Adelaide will be a Day/Night affair. It will be followed by matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).