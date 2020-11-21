Fuel Up: Virat Kohli sweats it out at gym ahead of start of Australia tour

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli sweats it out at gym

With less than a week left before the anticipated Australia tour begins, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted at the gym gearing up for the contest. He shared the picture on his social media account on Tuesday with the caption, "Fuel Up".

Kohli can be spotted cycling, lifting weights and doing other fitness exercises in the pictures that he shared.

Kohli will however be only part of the limited-overs fixture and the opening Test in Adelaide before heading back home on paternity leave. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child in January 2021. Kohli is unlikely to return to Australia owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

India will play three ODIs, as many T20Is, and then play four Tests. The series begins on November 27 in Sydney with the ODI contest where they also play the second game before heading to Canberra for the final tie. They play the T20I series opener at the Manuka Oval again before going back to Sydney for the remaining two matches.

The Test series begins on December 17 with the Day-Night contest in Adelaide, the first of its kind involving the two nations and India's first away from home. The second Test, starting December 26, will be played in Melbourne followed by the New Year's Test in Sydney. The long tour would end with the final Test at the Gabba.