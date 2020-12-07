AUS vs IND: First series win for my country is memorable and special, says T Natarajan after T20I triumph

Image Source : TWITTER/T NATARAJAN T Natarajan and Virat Kohli

Indian seamer Thangarasu Natarajan on Monday described his experience of winning the T20I series against Australia in the national colours as "memorable and special".

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu claimed two crucial wickets in the second T20I as India beat Australia by six wickets to seal the three-game series with one match to go. "First series win for my country. Memorable and special," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Meorable and special ☺️ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/18YBdW43cd — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 7, 2020

With Australian openers Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short going hammer and tongs against India in the second game, skipper Virat Kohli turned to Natarajan and the pacer didn't disappoint.

He dismissed Short in the fifth over before returning to get rid of Moises Henriques in the 19th over.

Impressed with Natarajan's meteoric rise in international cricket, Australian pace great Glenn McGrath termed him as 'find' for India in this tour.

"Was very impressed with Natarajan. He's definitely the find of this tour for India, hopefully, he continues," McGrath had said while commenting during the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Natarajan had captured three wickets in the first T20I as well as India registered an 11-run win. He made a memorable debut for the country in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as India notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

Picked for India's T20 squad, Natarajan was called up to the ODI set up as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.