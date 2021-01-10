Cricket Australia has ensured strict action against offenders: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on racial abuse at SCG

Image Source : GETTY Police speak to spectators following a complaint from Mohammed Siraj of India that stopped play during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 10, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Condemning the act that unfolded and stopped play on day 4 of the third Test between India and Australia on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Cricket Australia have ensured that strict actions will be taken against the offenders who allegedly hurled racial abuse at Mohammed Siraj. He further added that CA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stand together against this act of racism.

"Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I’ve spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS," tweeted Jay Shah.

For Virat Kohli, it is "absolute peak of rowdy behaviour" that few Australian fans hurled racial slur at Mohammed Siraj during the third Test as the India captain demanded stern action against the offenders.

Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I’ve spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 10, 2021

Kohli himself was at the receiving end of some of the choicest abuses during the 2011-12 Test series.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli, who is on a paternity break, tweeted.

Back in 2011, a young Kohli was in fact embroiled in a controversy when when he was snapped showing middle finger to the Sydney crowd on his first tour after being continually abused at the boundary ropes.

On Saturday and Sunday, Siraj and senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to multiple abuses including racist slurs like "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey", which led to eviction and subsequent arrest of six Australian spectators.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," Kohli said.

The matter is being investigated by Cricket Australia and ICC match referee David Boon is expected to provide full report.

(with PTI inputs)