Covid restrictions or pitch in Brisbane?: Michael Vaughan takes dig at India's refusal to travel for 4th Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has been facing the heat from Indian fans due to his recent tweet about the Gabba Test. Vaughan took a cheeky dig at the Indian team over their reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test of the series.

The Indian team management had reservations over strict protocols being laid in Queensland. The BCCI, on Thursday, also wrote to the Australian board, seeking relaxation in quarantine protocols.

The Brisbane Test is due to start on January 15 and the quarantine rules will confine the players to just their hotel rooms after each day's play. The Indian team has been currently quarantined in Sydney and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane also said that it was challenging to stay in the hotel when the outside city looked "normal".

Reacting over the tussle between the two boards, Vaughan said that India aren't keen to travel to Brisbane as Australia boast an intimidating record at the venue. The hosts haven’t lost a Test in Brisbane in the last 33 years.

“Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about?” Vaughan tweeted. However, his remark invited criticism from all corners.

Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about ? https://t.co/5sfB1rQhfR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young has said that they won't tweak the protocols for the Indian team, indicating that the touring party will have to reside in a bubble for the Gabba Test. With the series currently tied 1-1, the fourth Test will be a crucial one if either side gains a lead by winning the on-going Sydney Test.

“My rules are the standard rules I've used for sporting teams right from the start and they’ve worked very successfully for us, so that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Young told reporters as quoted by Perth Now.