AUS vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara suffers injury scare during nets session ahead of Sydney Test against Australia

Image Source : TWITTER/@MELINDAFARRELL Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara suffered an injury scare on Saturday during India's nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of their third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pujara incurred a blow on his finger on the right hand while batting and was immediately taken inside. BCCI is yet to provide an update on the matter.

India have already lost three of their key players to injury. Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the Test series before India had taken off for the tour. Mohammed Shami copped a blow on his forearm during the first Test and was ruled out for at least six weeks. Umesh Yadav limped off with a calf injury during the second Test.

India lost the Adelaide opener by eight wickets after suffering a collapse of 36 all out, their lowest score in Test history. But they bounced back impressively in Melbourne to outplay the Aussies with a victory of a similar margin.

India will now play the third Test in Sydney which begins from January 7 onwards. The final Test will be played at the Gabba.