AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test | Rishabh Pant joins Viv Richards in unique list with MCG knock

Image Source : AP India's Rishabh Pant bats as Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine, right, watches during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 27

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday joined two legends in a unique list with his knock of 29 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Lacing three boundaries, all coming against Pat Cummins in a single over, Pant scored 29 off 40 deliveries and en route added a crucial 57-run stand alongside stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who went past his 23rd half-century score during the partnership.

With his knock on Sunday, Pant became the fourth visiting batsman to score 25 or more in eight consecutive innings in Australia since his first and the last visit in 2018/19 tour. His scores read: 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159* and 29. The unbeaten 159 was scored at the SCG in January 2019. Pant, with his streak, joined Wally Hammond, Rusi Surti and Richards in a unique list, who all ended their run after their eighth innings in Australia. Hence, Pant will have the opportunity to take a lead and create a unique streak for himself.

Talking about the game, Pant was dismissed by Starc before the Tea break, but Rahane continued strongly to guide India past Australia's first-innings total of 195 and take a lead.

Earlier, India, who are presently trailing in the series 0-1 following their eight-wicket loss in the Adelaide Pink Ball game, folded Australia for their second-lowest first-innings total in a Boxing Day game in Melbourne.