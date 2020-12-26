WATCH: How Rishabh Pant's advice helped R Ashwin get rid of Matthew Wade

Image Source : AP Australia's Matthew Wade walks from the field after he was dismissed for 30 runs during play on day one of the Boxing Day cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 26

One generally associates MS Dhoni with his on-point advises from behind the stumps to his bowlers, who have on many ocassions admitted that it has helped them immensely in their career. And on Saturday, young Indian wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, who is often touted as the next Dhoni, assumed the role when he adviced senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on how to dismiss Matthew Wade. The plan worked immediately.

On the delivery before the dismissal of Wade, Pant can be heard suggesting Ashwin keep the ball at the stumps as the batsman will attempt to go for a slog. Ashwin did keep the ball close to the stumps as Wade shimmied out of the crease to go for the big shot over mid-wicket, but the ball skied off the leading edge.

Ravindra Jadeja sprinted down from mid-on to mid-wicket, avoided a collision with debutant Shubman Gill and completed the catch. Wade departed for 30 off 39 balls and Australia were reduced to 35 for two in 13 overs, having lost opener Joe Burns early in the innings for a 10-ball duck.

Translation: Keep it inside(stumps), he will try to hit!

And the next ball Wade hits in the air!

Ashwin picked one more wicket, the most crucial one, of Steve Smith for his first duck in the format since November 2016 and first in any format against India. Australia finished the morning session with 65 for three in 27 overs and lost two more for 71 runs in the second session despite a considerable resistance offered by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.